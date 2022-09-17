Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.35

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 5898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
Nutex Health Stock Down 10.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
