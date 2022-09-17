Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Matthew Shair Sells 13,151 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $241,452.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,447 shares in the company, valued at $39,463,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $36,580.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Shair sold 100 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,825.00.

Nuvalent Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NUVL opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Nuvalent by 72.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent by 59.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nuvalent by 65.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 196.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.