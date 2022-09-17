NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.03 and its 200-day moving average is $189.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

