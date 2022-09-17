NXM (NXM) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. NXM has a market capitalization of $314.64 million and $21,566.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $47.72 or 0.00237779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,067.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00056973 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00065086 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00078031 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 coins and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

