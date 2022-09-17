OAX Market Cap Reaches $18.29 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, OAX has traded up 155.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $18.29 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.02206936 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00101752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OAX is www.openanx.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits.”

