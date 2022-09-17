Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) PT Lowered to GBX 740 at Barclays

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 740 ($8.94) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OCDO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.27) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,496 ($18.08).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 671 ($8.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 803 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 922.97. The company has a market cap of £5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -22.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.74).

Insider Transactions at Ocado Group

Ocado Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jorn Rausing acquired 422,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 645 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £2,721,925.80 ($3,288,938.86).

(Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.