Occam.Fi (OCC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Occam.Fi has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $26,229.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Occam.Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Occam.Fi has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Occam.Fi Coin Profile

Occam.Fi (OCC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Occam.Fi is https://reddit.com/r/OccamFi.

Buying and Selling Occam.Fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Occam.fi is a suite of DeFi solutions tailored for Cardano. Designed to deliver market-leading launchpad capabilities, DEX tools, and liquidity pools. The first component of Occam.fi’s ecosystem is its decentralised funding platform, or launchpad, called OccamRazer. Through this launchpad, the next generation of disruptive Cardano applications can undertake significant capital raises through OccamRazer's IDO capabilities. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

