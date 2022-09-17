Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.05. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 691,749 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.82.
Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 983.51%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.
