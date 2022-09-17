ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

