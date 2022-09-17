Odyssey Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $755,084.45 and approximately $207,718.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567.41 or 0.02835351 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00103443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00827337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is primarily a decentralized sharing economy and peer-to-peer ecosystem, aiming to compete with and replace the likes of Airbnb and Uber. Odyssey dreams big – aiming to completely replace the concept of private ownership with an economy in which everything is shared and little is owned. It’s a long way from its goals, of course, but making peer-to-peer sharing more efficient with smart contracts is certainly a step in the right direction.”

