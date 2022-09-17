Offit Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 112.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper Stock Down 11.2 %

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.