Offit Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 647 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.84.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

