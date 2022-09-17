Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Director Thomas Lynn Brown Purchases 15,000 Shares

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 535.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

