Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Up 4.6%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.06. 498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 95,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 94,884 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after buying an additional 471,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 650,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

