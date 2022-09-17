Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires New Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE UMH opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UMH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point set a $26.50 price objective on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

