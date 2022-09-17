Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sysco by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.19 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

