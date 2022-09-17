Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $3.11 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 97,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $324,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average is $131.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

