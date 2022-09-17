Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.28 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

