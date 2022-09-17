Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after acquiring an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $232.11 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $243.46. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

