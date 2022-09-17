Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 5,280,507 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280,507 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth $147,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 86.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $21.92 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52.

