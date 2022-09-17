Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes $28,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,672,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $191,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 250,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

ROST opened at $90.25 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

