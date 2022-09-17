Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.07.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,471,000 after acquiring an additional 357,499 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $743,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 117,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 151,032 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $57.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.