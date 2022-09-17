Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Short Interest Update

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 374,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.