Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Short Interest Update

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 374,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.50.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
