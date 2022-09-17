Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $95.27 on Thursday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $94.78 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average is $115.26.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Omnicell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Omnicell by 27.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.