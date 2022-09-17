Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Lifted by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 102,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 138,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.