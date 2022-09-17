Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Oncology Institute has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncology Institute will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $188,547.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,860,199.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 328,705 shares of company stock worth $1,982,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,375,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Triatomic Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncology Institute Company Profile



The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

