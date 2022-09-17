Ontology Gas 1-Day Volume Tops $7.52 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $112.20 million and $7.52 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057840 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065283 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00077766 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 319,225,257 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, "Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. Reddit | Medium "

