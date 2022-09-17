Ontology Gas Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.14 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $112.88 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,000.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065836 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 319,225,257 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "More information will be updated as soon as it is available."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

