OpenDAO (SOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.91 Million

OpenDAO (SOS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $25.46 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065059 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00077800 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

SOS is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.” The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “OPENDAOSOS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.