Opium Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $685,906.12 and approximately $52,399.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opium has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.02 or 0.03209959 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00822616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official website is www.opium.network.

Buying and Selling Opium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

