OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 200,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,760,789.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $508,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $801,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 143.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 75,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.