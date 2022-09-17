OptionRoom (ROOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $231,142.99

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $231,142.99 and approximately $80,367.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.02034737 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s launch date was July 22nd, 2021. OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room. OptionRoom’s official website is www.optionroom.finance.

OptionRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OptionRoom is a user governed oracle and forecast protocol built on Polkadot. OptionRoom has the ability to serve as an OaaS – Oracle as a Service where oracle requests are solved by governance. It allows users to create and participate in event derivatives that are pegged to real-world outcomes by governance consensus.Dual token model: ROOM serving as the utility token of OptionRoom and COURT serving as the governance token of the protocol. The governance token COURT can only be obtained by providing liquidity/”

