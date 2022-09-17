Oraichain Token (ORAI) One Day Volume Tops $636,647.00

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for about $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $15.42 million and $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oraichain Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.02206936 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00101752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token’s launch date was September 24th, 2021. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 2,749,392 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io.

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With an open source design system namely Sorai, Oraichain’s product line is synchronized as a whole to deliver their technological signature of AI x Blockchain amid the Era of Decentralization. The system comprises working code, resources, and human interface guidelines.Sorai acts on behalf of Oraichain Design Language, supporting designers and developers with essential toolsThere are three types of ORAI, including ERC20 ORAI on the Ethereum network, BEP-20 ORAI on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Native ORAI on the Oraichain Mainnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oraichain Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.