ORAO Network (ORAO) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $89,593.46 and approximately $39,054.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ORAO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORAO utility token is the heart's blood of the ORAO network. It serves as its central unit of staking and exchange. Anyone wishing to become a data provider or data buyer must stake an amount of tokens, and payments for data are made with the token as well. “

