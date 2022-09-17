Orbit Chain (ORC) Achieves Market Cap of $85.07 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $85.07 million and $1.24 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

