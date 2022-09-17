Organo Stock to Split on Thursday, September 29th (OTCMKTS:ORGJF)

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Rating) shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 29th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th.

Organo Stock Performance

Shares of ORGJF opened at 75.25 on Friday.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organo in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Organo Company Profile

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water Treatment Engineering Business Unit and Performance Products Business Unit. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters.

