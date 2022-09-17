Origin Dollar Market Cap Achieves $46.96 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $46.96 million and approximately $349,087.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Origin Dollar’s total supply is 47,251,350 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar (OUSD) is a new stablecoin that was initially launched in September 2020 on the Ethereum network. It allows users to earn yield while it's still in their wallet. It was created by the team at Origin Protocol (OGN).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

