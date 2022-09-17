Origin Sport (ORS) Price Tops $0.0105

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 37.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

