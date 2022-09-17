Origo (OGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $188,553.13

Origo (OGO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Origo has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $188,553.13 and approximately $1,296.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Origo Profile

Origo’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origo

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography.To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

