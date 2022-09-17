Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Up 38.8% in August

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 606,500 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the August 15th total of 437,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 356.8 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
Shares of OVCHF opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $9.80.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
