Oxygen (OXY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $291,125.00

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $291,125.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.02206936 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00101752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 37,039,705 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxygen is www.oxygen.org.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxygen is a DeFi prime brokerage service built on Solana and powered by Serum's on-chain infrastructure. Built to support 100s of millions of users, it serves as a permissionless, cheap, and scalable protocol that democratizes borrowing, lending, and trading with leverage and allows users to make the most of their capital.”

