PAC Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $50,555.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $50,555.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unidef (U) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,748,752 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/PACGlobalOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | TikTok | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit Litepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

