PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $31.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

