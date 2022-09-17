PAID Network Market Cap Achieves $2.00 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 20% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $24,165.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.98 or 0.02426766 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00825953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

