Pakcoin Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $224,590.57 and $2,949.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00286689 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001107 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002448 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00027117 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/)THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the worldFAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan.INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a PakistaniWallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

