Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.67 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.79.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.12, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

