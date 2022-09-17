Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.67 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.79.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.12, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.