Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $238.00 at Wolfe Research

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research to $238.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $206.67 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $274.33 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.79.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of -193.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

