Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PANW. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $206.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.79.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $174.09 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.12, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $1,386,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

