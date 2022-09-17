Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $274.33 price target on the network technology company’s stock.
PANW has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $206.67 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $206.67 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.79.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
Shares of PANW opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,798.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $883,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
See Also
