Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $274.33 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $206.67 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $206.67 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.79.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,798.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $883,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

