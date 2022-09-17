Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $81.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $84.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. Palomar has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $835,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,180,844.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,164 shares of company stock worth $5,861,682 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Palomar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 45,668 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Recommended Stories

